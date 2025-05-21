Turbulence Terror: Emergency Landing at Srinagar

A Delhi to Srinagar Indigo flight, carrying over 220 passengers, faced severe turbulence, compelling the pilot to declare an emergency landing at Srinagar.

The aircraft eventually landed safely at 6.30 PM, with all passengers and crew unharmed, despite social media claims of nose damage.

The incident has left passengers shaken, and the plane remains grounded due to technical inspections, officials stated.

