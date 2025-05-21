Turbulence Terror: Emergency Landing at Srinagar
A Delhi to Srinagar Indigo flight with over 220 passengers encountered severe turbulence, leading the pilot to declare an emergency. Despite the harrowing experience, the aircraft landed safely. Passengers reported the nose of the plane being damaged, but officials have not confirmed this.
A Delhi to Srinagar Indigo flight, carrying over 220 passengers, faced severe turbulence, compelling the pilot to declare an emergency landing at Srinagar.
The aircraft eventually landed safely at 6.30 PM, with all passengers and crew unharmed, despite social media claims of nose damage.
The incident has left passengers shaken, and the plane remains grounded due to technical inspections, officials stated.
