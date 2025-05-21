IndiGo Flight Faces Hailstorm Drama, Lands Safely in Srinagar
An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Srinagar faced a sudden hailstorm, leading to turbulence. The pilot declared an emergency to Srinagar's air traffic control. The plane, carrying over 220 people, landed safely. All protocols were followed, and passengers were attended to upon arrival. The aircraft underwent inspection and maintenance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 21:23 IST
- Country:
- India
An IndiGo flight traveling from Delhi to Srinagar encountered a sudden hailstorm, resulting in turbulence during the journey. The situation prompted the pilot to declare an emergency to air traffic control in Srinagar.
The plane, carrying over 220 passengers, landed safely at Srinagar airport, with no injuries reported. IndiGo's staff followed all required protocols, ensuring the safety of those on board.
Upon landing, airport personnel prioritized the comfort and well-being of the passengers. Post-landing, the aircraft underwent necessary inspections and maintenance checks to confirm its continued airworthiness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IndiGo
- Srinagar
- flight
- hailstorm
- emergency
- landing
- passengers
- Delhi
- safety
- turbulence
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Punjab Prepares for Nationwide Mock Drills to Enhance Emergency Readiness
Aeroflot Flight's Emergency Landing in Delhi: Safety First!
Smooth Touchdown: Aeroflot's Emergency Landing Ensures Safety
Emergency Declared at Delhi Airport as Fumes Fill Aeroflot Cabin
Uttar Pradesh Launches Statewide Civil Defence Drills to Bolster Emergency Preparedness