Passenger Panic as IndiGo Flight Faces Extreme Turbulence

An IndiGo flight bound for Srinagar from Delhi experienced severe turbulence, causing panic among over 220 passengers onboard. The pilot reported an emergency due to a hailstorm. Despite some alleged damage to the plane, it landed safely, and the airline is conducting necessary inspections and maintenance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 21-05-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 21:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Srinagar-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi encountered significant turbulence due to a severe hailstorm. The incident sparked panic among the 220 passengers on board, who could be heard reciting prayers amidst the chaos. The pilot declared an emergency to the air traffic control at Srinagar in response to the challenging weather conditions.

Despite reports from passengers about possible damage to the aircraft's nose, official sources have yet to confirm such claims. However, the flight, identified as 6E2142, ultimately landed safely in Srinagar around 6:30 PM, as per the Airport Authority of India.

IndiGo assured passengers that the situation was handled following established protocol, ensuring the safety of all crew and passengers. The aircraft is currently grounded for inspection and maintenance, with the passengers' well-being prioritized upon their arrival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

