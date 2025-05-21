Left Menu

Tragic Crash in Delhi: Overturned Tempo Claims Lives and Injures 10

A fatal accident near Delhi's Dwarka Sector 23 claimed three lives, including two children, and left 10 others injured. A tempo carrying 22 workers overturned after a tire burst en route to Manesar. Authorities are investigating the incident for possible overloading and negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 22:17 IST
Tragic Crash in Delhi: Overturned Tempo Claims Lives and Injures 10
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three individuals, among them two young children, lost their lives in a tragic accident when a tempo overturned near Delhi's Dwarka Sector 23 flyover on Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle, carrying labourers, suffered a rear tyre burst while traveling from Nizamuddin to Manesar, causing it to overturn.

The victims included 26-year-old Ranjeet and her daughter. Deputy Commissioner of Police for Dwarka, Ankit Singh, confirmed that emergency services were alerted at 3:54 pm to a fatal accident on the road connecting Dwarka Sectors 9 and 20/21. Four minutes later, a separate call reported the crash near the Sector 23 flyover on the Dwarka Expressway.

First responders, upon arrival, discovered the vehicle flipped over and numerous individuals injured. Of the 22 passengers, 10 sustained serious injuries and were taken to Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka. Unfortunately, Ranjeet and two children were declared deceased upon arrival. The police have registered a case to investigate potential causes such as overloading and negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025