Tragic Crash in Delhi: Overturned Tempo Claims Lives and Injures 10

Three individuals, among them two young children, lost their lives in a tragic accident when a tempo overturned near Delhi's Dwarka Sector 23 flyover on Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle, carrying labourers, suffered a rear tyre burst while traveling from Nizamuddin to Manesar, causing it to overturn.

The victims included 26-year-old Ranjeet and her daughter. Deputy Commissioner of Police for Dwarka, Ankit Singh, confirmed that emergency services were alerted at 3:54 pm to a fatal accident on the road connecting Dwarka Sectors 9 and 20/21. Four minutes later, a separate call reported the crash near the Sector 23 flyover on the Dwarka Expressway.

First responders, upon arrival, discovered the vehicle flipped over and numerous individuals injured. Of the 22 passengers, 10 sustained serious injuries and were taken to Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka. Unfortunately, Ranjeet and two children were declared deceased upon arrival. The police have registered a case to investigate potential causes such as overloading and negligence.

