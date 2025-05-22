Left Menu

Loyalty Juggernaut Appoints Veteran David Andreadakis as CCO to Drive Global Expansion

Loyalty Juggernaut, Inc. appoints David Andreadakis as its chief commercial officer. With over two decades of industry experience, Andreadakis will lead the company's commercial strategy and services expansion, aiming to enhance growth across North America and global markets. His expertise is expected to transform loyalty into a strategic growth engine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paloalto | Updated: 22-05-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 10:39 IST
Loyalty Juggernaut, Inc. (LJI) has announced the appointment of loyalty industry expert David Andreadakis as chief commercial officer. Andreadakis, with over 20 years of experience, will head the commercial strategy and service expansion to accelerate growth in North America and beyond.

Renowned for building successful loyalty programs at firms like Aimia and Kobie Marketing, Andreadakis is seen as a transformational figure in the sector. He notes that loyalty programs are at a turning point, with brands craving more data intelligence and ROI. LJI's GRAVTY® platform is positioned to meet these needs.

Shyam Shah, CEO of LJI, described Andreadakis' appointment as a "game-changer," emphasizing the potential to redefine loyalty into a substantial growth and engagement tool for clients in a dynamic market. LJI is a leader in SaaS loyalty solutions, serving sectors such as airlines, retail, and hospitality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

