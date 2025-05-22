Loyalty Juggernaut Appoints Veteran David Andreadakis as CCO to Drive Global Expansion

Loyalty Juggernaut, Inc. (LJI) has announced the appointment of loyalty industry expert David Andreadakis as chief commercial officer. Andreadakis, with over 20 years of experience, will head the commercial strategy and service expansion to accelerate growth in North America and beyond.

Renowned for building successful loyalty programs at firms like Aimia and Kobie Marketing, Andreadakis is seen as a transformational figure in the sector. He notes that loyalty programs are at a turning point, with brands craving more data intelligence and ROI. LJI's GRAVTY® platform is positioned to meet these needs.

Shyam Shah, CEO of LJI, described Andreadakis' appointment as a "game-changer," emphasizing the potential to redefine loyalty into a substantial growth and engagement tool for clients in a dynamic market. LJI is a leader in SaaS loyalty solutions, serving sectors such as airlines, retail, and hospitality.

