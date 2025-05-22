KRAFTON India's Strategic Push into Hyperlocal with Shuru Investment

KRAFTON India has taken a significant step in enhancing its presence in India's regional markets by investing in Shuru, a hyperlocal community app. This move, part of a Series A funding round, includes contributions from existing investors such as Omidyar Network India and Eximius Ventures.

Shuru, known for its hyperlocal services and community-driven approach, delivers local updates and connects users across India. The platform reaches over 2 million monthly active users and provides general updates, shop information, and buy-sell listings. This partnership will enable KRAFTON India to engage more deeply with grassroots audiences and extend its game offerings to a broader local market.

KRAFTON India's CEO, Sean Hyunil Sohn, highlighted the potential of India's hyperlocal digital ecosystem to foster community engagement. Shuru's CEO, Mayank Bhangadia, emphasized the app's mission to connect various parts of India, creating new opportunities in civic engagement and business. This collaboration marks another milestone in KRAFTON India's investment in the burgeoning startup ecosystem of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)