AfDB Grants $10.12M to Boost Zimbabwe’s Climate-Resilient Farming

The African Development Bank Group has approved a significant $10.12 million grant through its concessional arm, the African Development Fund, to transform Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector and build resilience among its most vulnerable rural populations. The newly launched Zimbabwe Agricultural Value Chain and Livelihoods Enhancement Project (AVCLEP) marks a major stride toward sustainable agricultural practices, economic empowerment, and climate change adaptation across three drought-prone provinces in the country.

Targeted Intervention for Climate-Stressed Regions

AVCLEP will focus on Matabeleland South, Masvingo, and Bulawayo Metropolitan Province—regions with high concentrations of livestock and smallholder farmers that are frequently impacted by droughts, floods, and other extreme weather events. These regions have historically suffered from infrastructure deficits, food insecurity, and limited access to essential agricultural services.

Moono Mupotola, the African Development Bank’s Deputy Director General for Southern Africa and Country Manager for Zimbabwe, emphasized the project’s significance:

“This investment represents a critical intervention to build climate resilience and improve food security in Zimbabwe's most vulnerable agricultural communities. By rehabilitating existing infrastructure and introducing climate-smart agricultural practices, the project will transform livelihoods in areas that have historically suffered from drought and limited access to water resources.”

Supporting Over 49,000 Farmers with Inclusive Development

At the heart of AVCLEP lies the goal of directly supporting 49,000 farmers—7,000 livestock-keeping and 42,000 smallholder/crop farmers. A strong social inclusion component is embedded in the project’s design, ensuring that women comprise at least 50% of the beneficiaries and youth account for at least 20%.

The program’s broader impact will reach approximately 90,000 community members through improved access to veterinary services, enhanced water supply systems, and expanded livelihood opportunities. The Bank projects the initiative will create 200 full-time jobs and around 2,800 seasonal jobs, particularly within the crop and livestock value chains. Average household incomes are expected to rise from $85 to $120 per month.

Strengthening Agricultural Value Chains and Infrastructure

A key pillar of AVCLEP is the enhancement of agricultural value chains. This includes:

Infrastructure Rehabilitation: Refurbishment of dip tanks, construction of solar-powered boreholes, and restoration of degraded land to support catchment management and water security.

Climate-Smart Practices: Promotion of sustainable farming techniques that improve productivity and resilience, including integrated crop-livestock systems.

Market Access: Efforts to improve connectivity to markets for agricultural goods, benefiting micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

Martin Fregene, Director of the African Development Bank’s Agriculture and Agro-Industry Department, highlighted the comprehensive nature of the project:

“This project will enhance adaptive capacity, promote sustainable economic opportunities, and strengthen the resilience of rural communities to climate change within the target areas. We look forward to working with all key stakeholders during the implementation to drive impactful solutions.”

Holistic Development: Skills, Equity, and Project Governance

Beyond infrastructure and productivity, AVCLEP includes capacity building, gender mainstreaming, youth empowerment, and knowledge-sharing. It aims to elevate the technical skills of farmers, support inclusive land-use planning, and create an enabling environment for resilient agriculture.

Project implementation is scheduled to begin in June 2025, with final completion projected by December 2029. During this period, the project management unit will ensure compliance with African Development Bank standards, ensure stakeholder coordination, and monitor impacts.

A Broader Vision for Zimbabwe's Rural Transformation

AVCLEP aligns with Zimbabwe’s national priorities for agricultural development and poverty reduction, serving as a model for integrating climate adaptation with livelihood improvement. The African Development Bank continues to play a pivotal role in Zimbabwe’s rural development trajectory, having invested extensively in food security and poverty alleviation initiatives.

As climate change continues to present formidable challenges to food systems in southern Africa, initiatives like AVCLEP not only deliver immediate relief but also lay the foundation for long-term resilience and prosperity.