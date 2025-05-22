Fake Ticket Collector Nabbed on Mumbai-Gorakhpur Train
A 40-year-old man impersonating a train Ticket Checker was arrested on the Mumbai-Gorakhpur Kushinagar Express. Identified as Ramprakash Ramjeevan Mandal from Bihar, he was caught collecting 'fines' worth Rs 17,390. The authorities apprehended him shortly after the train left Kalyan station.
A 40-year-old man impersonating a train Ticket Checker was apprehended on the Mumbai-Gorakhpur Kushinagar Express. According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), he was collecting 'fines' from passengers.
Identified as Ramprakash Ramjeevan Mandal from Bihar, the accused was arrested on May 21 after a Chief Ticket Checker lodged a complaint. Mandal had amassed Rs 17,390 from unsuspecting passengers before being caught.
The repeated checks took place on the stretch between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Igatpuri, with Railway Protection Force personnel in plainclothes assisting. An FIR has been filed under multiple sections concerning fraud and impersonation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
