Spanish Regulator Cracks Down: Apple, Amazon Face Fines for Anti-Competitive Practices

Spain's competition regulator fined Apple and Amazon €194 million over anti-competitive clauses restricting Apple resellers on Amazon Spain. The CNMC ordered clause removal in July 2023 but they persisted. Apple contests the decision, while Amazon hasn't commented. Further investigation into alleged non-compliance is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark decision, Spain's competition regulator has sanctioned tech giants Apple and Amazon with fines totaling €194 million, equivalent to $228 million. The ruling, which was delivered by the CNMC, addresses anti-competitive clauses that the companies were instructed to remove immediately from their distribution agreements.

The clauses are said to have unfairly restricted the number of Apple resellers on Amazon's Spanish website, potentially stymieing competition by limiting the advertisement of rival products. This move marks another step in regulating major companies to foster a freer market space.

While Apple expressed respect for the regulatory body, it firmly disagrees with the ruling. Amazon has yet to make a public comment. Further investigations loom as the companies' appeals await High Court judgment.

