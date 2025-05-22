India's Railway Renaissance: From Local Lines to National Landmarks

India's railway infrastructure is undergoing a transformative phase under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, where enhancement and expansion projects are being executed nationwide. This marks a shift from past practices where new developments were concentrated only in states like Bihar and West Bengal.

In a significant move, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated 103 redeveloped Amrit Stations spread across 86 districts in 18 states and Union Territories. This initiative, executed at a cost exceeding Rs 1,100 crore, includes stations in Narmadapuram, Katni South, Shridham, Shajapur, Seoni, and Orchha in Madhya Pradesh.

Highlights of this expansive growth include the construction of the world's highest railway bridge and new routes extending to the Chinese border and beyond the Mumbai coastline, demonstrating India's commitment to nationwide railway development under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)