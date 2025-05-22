Left Menu

Honda Accelerates Production with Fourth Line in India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India will establish a fourth production line at its Gujarat plant, boosting capacity to 2.61 million units annually by 2027. The expansion involves a Rs 920 crore investment and will increase total production capacity in India to approximately 7 million units, creating 1800 jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:25 IST
Honda Accelerates Production with Fourth Line in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is set to enhance its production capabilities by establishing a fourth production line at its Vithalapur plant in Gujarat. The new line will be operational by 2027 and is part of a significant Rs 920 crore investment.

This expansion will elevate the Gujarat plant's capacity to a formidable 2.61 million units annually, crowning it as Honda's largest motorcycle assembly plant worldwide. Presently, HMSI operates four production facilities across India with a combined capacity of 6.14 million units yearly.

The Vithalapur plant, which started operations in 2016, currently produces 1.96 million units per year. The new production line will not only boost numbers but also create 1800 new jobs, contributing to a projected total capacity of approximately 7 million units per year by 2027 for Honda in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025