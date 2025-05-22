Honda Accelerates Production with Fourth Line in India
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India will establish a fourth production line at its Gujarat plant, boosting capacity to 2.61 million units annually by 2027. The expansion involves a Rs 920 crore investment and will increase total production capacity in India to approximately 7 million units, creating 1800 jobs.
- Country:
- India
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is set to enhance its production capabilities by establishing a fourth production line at its Vithalapur plant in Gujarat. The new line will be operational by 2027 and is part of a significant Rs 920 crore investment.
This expansion will elevate the Gujarat plant's capacity to a formidable 2.61 million units annually, crowning it as Honda's largest motorcycle assembly plant worldwide. Presently, HMSI operates four production facilities across India with a combined capacity of 6.14 million units yearly.
The Vithalapur plant, which started operations in 2016, currently produces 1.96 million units per year. The new production line will not only boost numbers but also create 1800 new jobs, contributing to a projected total capacity of approximately 7 million units per year by 2027 for Honda in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Honda
- production
- India
- Vithalapur
- Gujarat
- investment
- capacity
- assembly
- expansion
- jobs
ALSO READ
China Boosts Insurance Investments in Stock Markets
Bumrah's Valiant Spell Falls Short as Gujarat Titans Seal Last-Ball Thriller Against Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians Face 'Playoff' Scenario After Narrow Loss to Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans Triumph in Last-Ball Thriller Against Mumbai Indians
Gujarat Titans Triumph in Rain-Shortened Thriller Against Mumbai Indians