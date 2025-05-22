Honda Accelerates Production with Fourth Line in India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is set to enhance its production capabilities by establishing a fourth production line at its Vithalapur plant in Gujarat. The new line will be operational by 2027 and is part of a significant Rs 920 crore investment.

This expansion will elevate the Gujarat plant's capacity to a formidable 2.61 million units annually, crowning it as Honda's largest motorcycle assembly plant worldwide. Presently, HMSI operates four production facilities across India with a combined capacity of 6.14 million units yearly.

The Vithalapur plant, which started operations in 2016, currently produces 1.96 million units per year. The new production line will not only boost numbers but also create 1800 new jobs, contributing to a projected total capacity of approximately 7 million units per year by 2027 for Honda in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)