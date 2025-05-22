India Moves Towards Inclusivity: 4% Housing Reservation for Disabled Announced

In a groundbreaking move to promote inclusivity, Union Minister Manohar Lal announced a 4% reservation for persons with disabilities in central government housing. This initiative underscores the government's dedication to equal opportunities as part of the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan, the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs revealed on Thursday.

The decision aligns with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. The Directorate of Estates has issued an Office Memorandum to ensure equitable access to residential accommodations for the disabled, reaffirming the government's commitment to empowering every citizen and fostering an accessible India.

Recent judicial interventions further bolster this shift. The Supreme Court mandated accessible eKYC processes for the disabled, citing digital access as a constitutional right. The RBI is instructed to develop inclusive verification methods beyond traditional practices, ensuring video-based KYC does not demand non-inclusive actions like eye blinking, thus paving the way for a truly inclusive India.

