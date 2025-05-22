Camilo Quintero Takes the Helm: Driving Innovation at ECU Worldwide

ECU Worldwide, the international subsidiary of Allcargo Logistics, announced a significant leadership appointment this Thursday. Camilo Quintero has been named Vice President for key account management for North America.

In his new role, Quintero will spearhead innovation and growth strategies, seeking to broaden ECU Worldwide's influence across the region. His responsibilities include developing and executing commercial strategies geared towards customer acquisition and revenue growth. As a strategic partner, he will work closely with the US sales team to foster market expansion for global and key account management customers.

Quintero will operate out of the Miami, Florida office, reporting directly to Marc Stoffelen, Head of Global Accounts, and Niels Nielsen, the Regional CEO of ECU Worldwide North America, as stated by the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)