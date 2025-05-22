Left Menu

National Security Concerns Lead to Revocation of Celebi's Clearance in India

The Indian government revoked Turkey-based Celebi's aviation ground services clearance citing national security without prior notice. This follows Turkey's support for Pakistan, sparking public backlash and economic boycotts. Celebi's legal challenge centers on the lack of transparency, but the government maintains security concerns justify the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:47 IST
National Security Concerns Lead to Revocation of Celebi's Clearance in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Indian government asserted its legal right to cancel Celebi's aviation ground services clearance without prior notice due to national security issues. This revocation comes amidst rising tensions following Turkey's support for Pakistan in a recent conflict, leading to a public outcry and boycotts of Turkish products.

Celebi challenged the decision in the Delhi High Court, arguing it was abrupt and based on unspecified 'national security' reasons. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta defended the move, stating that in certain situations, including national security, providing a detailed rationale is not required, nor is adhering to natural justice principles.

The court case continues as the Indian government disclosed some details to the judge in a sealed envelope. Meanwhile, the decision affects nearly 3,800 jobs and raises investor concerns, as Celebi manages ground services at several major airports in India, with implications for access to sensitive airport infrastructure and passenger information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025