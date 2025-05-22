National Security Concerns Lead to Revocation of Celebi's Clearance in India

The Indian government asserted its legal right to cancel Celebi's aviation ground services clearance without prior notice due to national security issues. This revocation comes amidst rising tensions following Turkey's support for Pakistan in a recent conflict, leading to a public outcry and boycotts of Turkish products.

Celebi challenged the decision in the Delhi High Court, arguing it was abrupt and based on unspecified 'national security' reasons. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta defended the move, stating that in certain situations, including national security, providing a detailed rationale is not required, nor is adhering to natural justice principles.

The court case continues as the Indian government disclosed some details to the judge in a sealed envelope. Meanwhile, the decision affects nearly 3,800 jobs and raises investor concerns, as Celebi manages ground services at several major airports in India, with implications for access to sensitive airport infrastructure and passenger information.

(With inputs from agencies.)