Odisha Pushes Economic Growth with Mega Industrial Investments

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated 24 industrial projects, investing Rs 1.15 lakh crore and generating 36,000 jobs. Notable projects include Tata Steel's expansion and foreign investments. The initiatives underscore Odisha's emergence as a prominent investment hub, enhancing local production and technology, and promoting economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has inaugurated numerous industrial projects, marking a significant economic milestone for the state. The total investment amounts to Rs 1.15 lakh crore, which will create about 36,000 job opportunities. Majhi emphasized that these initiatives are laying the foundations for Odisha's prosperous future.

Among the highlighted projects is Tata Steel's major expansion at the Kalinga Nagar industrial hub, valued at Rs 47,599 crore, anticipated to generate 4,625 jobs. This endeavor is a part of Odisha's strategic move to transform commitments from the Make-in-Odisha Conclave into tangible advancements within a mere 113 days.

Foreign investments also play a crucial role, with contributions from Germany, Japan, the UK, and the US. These collaborative projects introduce cutting-edge technology and resources, furthering Odisha's reputation as a preferred destination for both domestic and international investors. The comprehensive industrialization efforts aim to fortify job creation and economic growth in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

