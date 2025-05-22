Emcure Pharmaceuticals Soars with 63% Profit Boost, Eyes Global Expansion

Emcure Pharmaceuticals, headquartered in Pune, has announced a significant improvement in its financial performance for the January-March 2025 quarter. The company reported a 63% increase in its Profit After Tax (PAT), achieving Rs 197 crore compared to Rs 121 crore in the same period last year.

The pharmaceutical giant's revenue from operations also experienced notable growth, rising by 19.5% to Rs 2,116 crore from Rs 1,771 crore the previous year. For the full fiscal year 2024-25, net profits climbed 34.1% to Rs 707 crore, with operational revenue increasing 18.6% to Rs 7,896 crore.

Emcure's domestic business thrived with a 24.8% growth, propelled by strong performance in women's health and cardio franchises, alongside new ventures in dermatology and over-the-counter products. International markets also flourished, evidenced by a 15.6% increase, led by a 39.3% surge in the 'Rest of the World' segment. The Canadian sector continued its success, bolstered by the integration of Mantra, while European acquisitions and regulatory approvals were expected to drive future growth.

