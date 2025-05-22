Delhi's Mega Job Fair: Boosting Youth Employment Opportunities

The Delhi government is set to host a significant job fair in a bid to bolster employment prospects for the youth in India's capital. Labour and Employment Minister Kapil Mishra has spearheaded discussions with the Directorate of Employment to devise a strategy connecting young job-seekers with potential employers.

Incorporated into the 2025-26 budget, the initiative aims to develop a unified platform facilitating direct employer-employee interactions. The inaugural fair is projected for July, and data collection from industry bodies and educational entities is ongoing to streamline the process.

The minister has recommended a coordinated meeting to finalize venue arrangements and participant estimations. This job fair is expected to significantly aid youth employment while contributing to Delhi's overall economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)