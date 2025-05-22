Left Menu

Delhi's Mega Job Fair: Boosting Youth Employment Opportunities

The Delhi government, under the leadership of Labour and Employment Minister Kapil Mishra, is organizing a major job fair to enhance employment opportunities for the youth. This initiative, planned for the fiscal year 2025-26, aims at fostering collaboration between government departments and industry to facilitate direct interactions between job seekers and employers.

Updated: 22-05-2025 20:04 IST
The Delhi government is set to host a significant job fair in a bid to bolster employment prospects for the youth in India's capital. Labour and Employment Minister Kapil Mishra has spearheaded discussions with the Directorate of Employment to devise a strategy connecting young job-seekers with potential employers.

Incorporated into the 2025-26 budget, the initiative aims to develop a unified platform facilitating direct employer-employee interactions. The inaugural fair is projected for July, and data collection from industry bodies and educational entities is ongoing to streamline the process.

The minister has recommended a coordinated meeting to finalize venue arrangements and participant estimations. This job fair is expected to significantly aid youth employment while contributing to Delhi's overall economic development.

