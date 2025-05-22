Major Leap: Tender Announced for Jorhat-Majuli Bridge in Assam

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has officially floated the tender for the Jorhat-Majuli Bridge, an ambitious infrastructure project in Assam. This development marks a significant step towards enhancing connectivity in the region.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been instrumental in urging the ministry to advance the tender process. The proposed 6.81-kilometer, two-lane bridge, is projected to cost Rs 600.51 crore.

Expressing his gratitude to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Sarma hailed this milestone as a 'dream project' finally taking shape, further emphasizing its importance for the state's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)