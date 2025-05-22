Major Leap: Tender Announced for Jorhat-Majuli Bridge in Assam
The tender for the Jorhat-Majuli bridge over the Brahmaputra in Assam has been floated by the Road Transport and Highways Ministry. The 6.81-km, two-lane bridge is budgeted at Rs 600.51 crore. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has advocated for the project, expressing gratitude to Minister Nitin Gadkari.
- Country:
- India
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has officially floated the tender for the Jorhat-Majuli Bridge, an ambitious infrastructure project in Assam. This development marks a significant step towards enhancing connectivity in the region.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been instrumental in urging the ministry to advance the tender process. The proposed 6.81-kilometer, two-lane bridge, is projected to cost Rs 600.51 crore.
Expressing his gratitude to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Sarma hailed this milestone as a 'dream project' finally taking shape, further emphasizing its importance for the state's development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
This morning, India exercised its right to dismantle terror infrastructure: Misri.
No demonstrable steps by Pakistan to dismantle terror infrastructure: FS Misri.
Karnataka's Mega Infrastructure Push: D K Shivakumar Meets Nitin Gadkari
ADB Partners with Global Insurers to Unlock $2.75B for Sustainable Infrastructure
Water Infrastructure Upgrades Transform Farming in North West Province