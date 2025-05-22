IndiGo Flight's Near-Disaster Amid Sudden Hailstorm

An IndiGo flight en route from Delhi to Srinagar faced severe turbulence mid-air, confronting passengers with a life-threatening situation. Amid a sudden hailstorm, the pilot asked Lahore Air Traffic Control for permission to divert through Pakistan's airspace to avoid turbulence. However, the request was turned down.

The flight, carrying more than 220 passengers, including a Trinamool Congress delegation, continued on its original course. Fortunately, IndiGo confirmed that the crew adhered to proper protocols, and the aircraft safely landed in Srinagar despite the storm.

The incident, which is under investigation by India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation, highlights ongoing airspace restrictions between India and Pakistan due to political tensions. Videos of the turbulent moments, showing alarmed passengers, quickly made rounds online, adding to the public discourse.

