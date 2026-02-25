Meenal Gauri Appointed as Boehringer Ingelheim India's New MD
Meenal Gauri has been named Managing Director of Boehringer Ingelheim India, starting in January 2026. With over 16 years of international experience, she will tackle responsibilities in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, aiming to advance the company's India Vision 2030.
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – In a significant leadership announcement, Boehringer Ingelheim has appointed Meenal Gauri as the Managing Director of its India operations, effective January 12, 2026. Gauri will oversee the company's businesses in India and neighboring regions including Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Maldives.
With over 16 years of experience across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Gauri has expertise in marketing, sales, corporate strategy, and market access in the healthcare sector. Her appointment aligns with Boehringer Ingelheim's ambitious India Vision 2030, aiming for substantial growth and enhanced patient impact.
Reflecting on her journey with Boehringer Ingelheim, Gauri expressed her commitment to improving patient health in India while leading impactful innovations. Evren Ozlu, Head of Human Pharma for IMETA, praised her people-first approach, which aligns with the company's values and mission for sustainable growth and innovation.
