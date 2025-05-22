Left Menu

Senate Blocks California's Electric Vehicle Mandate in Major Auto Industry Win

The U.S. Senate voted against California's plan to end the sale of gasoline-only vehicles by 2035, a decision affecting 11 states. Automakers like GM and Toyota oppose the plan, citing compliance challenges. The move aligns with recent legislative actions targeting electric vehicle incentives and regulations.

Updated: 22-05-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:36 IST
The U.S. Senate voted Thursday to halt California's ambitious plan to end the sale of gasoline-only vehicles by 2035, impacting 11 other states and a substantial portion of the U.S. auto market. The measure now moves to President Donald Trump for approval, potentially reversing a waiver granted by the EPA under President Joe Biden.

This legislative action marks a significant victory for automakers such as General Motors and Toyota, who have lobbied extensively against California's stringent electric vehicle requirements. The decision is seen as a setback for California and environmental advocates who argue that clean vehicle standards are crucial for reducing pollution.

The decision comes amid other legislative moves targeting the electric vehicle sector, including a bill to end a $7,500 tax credit for new EV purchases and new fees imposed on EV owners. Critics argue that current EV sales figures make California's zero-emission goals unattainable.

