Senate Blocks California's Electric Vehicle Mandate in Major Auto Industry Win
The U.S. Senate voted against California's plan to end the sale of gasoline-only vehicles by 2035, a decision affecting 11 states. Automakers like GM and Toyota oppose the plan, citing compliance challenges. The move aligns with recent legislative actions targeting electric vehicle incentives and regulations.
The U.S. Senate voted Thursday to halt California's ambitious plan to end the sale of gasoline-only vehicles by 2035, impacting 11 other states and a substantial portion of the U.S. auto market. The measure now moves to President Donald Trump for approval, potentially reversing a waiver granted by the EPA under President Joe Biden.
This legislative action marks a significant victory for automakers such as General Motors and Toyota, who have lobbied extensively against California's stringent electric vehicle requirements. The decision is seen as a setback for California and environmental advocates who argue that clean vehicle standards are crucial for reducing pollution.
The decision comes amid other legislative moves targeting the electric vehicle sector, including a bill to end a $7,500 tax credit for new EV purchases and new fees imposed on EV owners. Critics argue that current EV sales figures make California's zero-emission goals unattainable.
