Railway Revival: Jamalpur Workshop Gets Foundation Stones for New Facilities

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is visiting the Jamalpur railway workshop to lay foundation stones for new facilities and inspect modernization efforts. The workshop, a historic site since 1862, is undergoing upgrades. Vaishnaw, traveling from Patna, is joined by key officials before heading back to New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 23-05-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 11:18 IST
Minister for Electronics and Information Technology and Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw embarked on a significant trip to the Jamalpur railway workshop on Friday to set the stage for new developments, an official announced.

Vaishnaw, who reached the state capital Thursday night, traveled by a special train from Patna Junction to Jamalpur. Accompanying him were Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan', Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and senior railway officials.

Sarswati Chandra, the East Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer, informed PTI, 'The Railway Minister will lay the foundation stones for new facilities at the historic Jamalpur railway workshop.' Established on February 8, 1862, the Jamalpur site stands as the nation's first comprehensive workshop. The minister will also inspect current modernization efforts and review the operational capabilities before returning to Patna and departing for New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

