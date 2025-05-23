Himachal CM Advocates for Apple Growers' Protection

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has called upon Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address the pressing issue of apple imports from Turkey. These imports are said to harm local apple growers. Sukhu has suggested a universal increase in import duties to safeguard the interests of domestic producers, particularly in Himachal Pradesh.

The meeting also delved into financial challenges faced by the state. Sukhu urged the central government to consider raising the borrowing limits for Himachal and other special category states by at least two per cent. This move is seen as essential to manage the state's budget effectively.

The Chief Minister highlighted various initiatives by his government to enhance fiscal management and resource augmentation despite current economic constraints, seeking federal support to bolster these efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)