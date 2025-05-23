Turbulence Drama: IndiGo's Encounter with Hailstorm and Airspace Denials

On Friday, India's aviation watchdog, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), revealed details about a dramatic encounter with turbulence faced by an IndiGo flight from New Delhi to Srinagar on Wednesday.

The flight, which encountered a hailstorm and severe turbulence near Pathankot, had sought permission from the Indian Air Force's Northern control to deviate towards the left, closer to the international border, but the request was denied. The crew then attempted to enter Pakistani airspace, but Lahore Air Traffic Control also refused permission.

Despite the challenges, the IndiGo flight continued its journey and landed safely in Srinagar. No passengers were injured, although the aircraft sustained damage to its nose radome. The DGCA has launched an investigation into the incident to ensure such situations are managed more effectively in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)