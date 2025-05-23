Adani Boosts Northeast Growth with Rs 50,000 Cr Green Energy Investment
Gautam Adani commits an additional Rs 50,000 crore to green energy, roads, and digital infrastructure in the Northeast over the next decade. This follows a prior Rs 50,000 crore investment in Assam, aimed at job creation and community engagement, supporting Prime Minister Modi's vision for the region's development.
Billionaire entrepreneur Gautam Adani announced a significant investment of Rs 50,000 crore over the next ten years in the Northeast. This new commitment focuses on green energy, road development, and digital infrastructure, expanding on a previous pledge of equivalent value in Assam made earlier this year.
Addressing the Rising NorthEast Investors Summit, Adani emphasized that the investment strategy highlights local job creation, entrepreneurship, and community participation as core priorities. The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the region, building on extensive government investments to double road networks and airport numbers.
Adani praised the Prime Minister's proactive approach, citing governmental initiatives that have transformed the region into a hub of cultural pride and economic potential. The Adani Group's endeavors are positioned to further enhance strategic growth in the Northeast, echoing the leadership's call for development and unity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
