Left Menu

Adani Boosts Northeast Growth with Rs 50,000 Cr Green Energy Investment

Gautam Adani commits an additional Rs 50,000 crore to green energy, roads, and digital infrastructure in the Northeast over the next decade. This follows a prior Rs 50,000 crore investment in Assam, aimed at job creation and community engagement, supporting Prime Minister Modi's vision for the region's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 12:26 IST
Adani Boosts Northeast Growth with Rs 50,000 Cr Green Energy Investment
Gautam Adani
  • Country:
  • India

Billionaire entrepreneur Gautam Adani announced a significant investment of Rs 50,000 crore over the next ten years in the Northeast. This new commitment focuses on green energy, road development, and digital infrastructure, expanding on a previous pledge of equivalent value in Assam made earlier this year.

Addressing the Rising NorthEast Investors Summit, Adani emphasized that the investment strategy highlights local job creation, entrepreneurship, and community participation as core priorities. The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the region, building on extensive government investments to double road networks and airport numbers.

Adani praised the Prime Minister's proactive approach, citing governmental initiatives that have transformed the region into a hub of cultural pride and economic potential. The Adani Group's endeavors are positioned to further enhance strategic growth in the Northeast, echoing the leadership's call for development and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025