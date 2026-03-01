Global Tensions Mount: Modi Convenes Security Meeting Amid Iran Strife

Amid escalating global tensions resulting from US and Israeli attacks on Iran, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will steer an urgent meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS) in Delhi. Government sources confirmed the meeting, underscoring the pivotal concerns surrounding regional stability and safety.

Modi's return from a two-day state tour marks an immediate focus shift to security strategies, as Iran reels from significant assaults, including the killing of its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The attacks have triggered Iranian retaliations and unnerved global economic centers, causing disruption across sectors, notably air travel.

The CCS, embodying top officials like Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, will deliberate current and strategic countermeasures. Concurrently, widespread local protests unfurl in India and further afield, necessitating rapid governmental response to stranded nationals and escalating diplomatic turbulence.

(With inputs from agencies.)