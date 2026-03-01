Left Menu

Global Tensions Mount: Modi Convenes Security Meeting Amid Iran Strife

In response to global upheavals initiated by US and Israeli actions against Iran, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lead a crucial Security Committee meeting. The gathering aims to address resulting ramifications, including significant unrest in the region, disrupted travels, and calls for governmental aid from stranded Indians.

  India

Amid escalating global tensions resulting from US and Israeli attacks on Iran, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will steer an urgent meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS) in Delhi. Government sources confirmed the meeting, underscoring the pivotal concerns surrounding regional stability and safety.

Modi's return from a two-day state tour marks an immediate focus shift to security strategies, as Iran reels from significant assaults, including the killing of its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The attacks have triggered Iranian retaliations and unnerved global economic centers, causing disruption across sectors, notably air travel.

The CCS, embodying top officials like Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, will deliberate current and strategic countermeasures. Concurrently, widespread local protests unfurl in India and further afield, necessitating rapid governmental response to stranded nationals and escalating diplomatic turbulence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

