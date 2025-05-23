Northeast India: From Frontier to Frontrunner

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the remarkable progress seen in Northeast India during his address at the 'Rising North East Investors Summit'.

Modi noted that the region, once viewed merely as a frontier, has transformed into a growth dynamo with significant potential for attracting both global and domestic investments. His government, Modi assured, remains focused on leveraging the region's vast diversity and unique strengths to accelerate development.

The summit, attended by industry leaders like Mukesh Ambani, aspires to position the Northeast as a key player in various sectors including tourism, agro-processing, and IT services, through collaborative efforts between government and private stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)