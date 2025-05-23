Left Menu

Northeast India: From Frontier to Frontrunner

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the unprecedented progress in the Northeastern region of India at the 'Rising North East Investors Summit'. Highlighting its transformation from a frontier to a growth leader, Modi revealed plans to further boost development by attracting global and domestic investments to this diverse region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the remarkable progress seen in Northeast India during his address at the 'Rising North East Investors Summit'.

Modi noted that the region, once viewed merely as a frontier, has transformed into a growth dynamo with significant potential for attracting both global and domestic investments. His government, Modi assured, remains focused on leveraging the region's vast diversity and unique strengths to accelerate development.

The summit, attended by industry leaders like Mukesh Ambani, aspires to position the Northeast as a key player in various sectors including tourism, agro-processing, and IT services, through collaborative efforts between government and private stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

