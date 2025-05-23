British Stocks Rise: Metal Miners Lead; Retail Sales Boost Sentiment
Britain's main stock indexes rose on Friday, driven by metal mining stocks and positive economic data. The FTSE 100 edged up 0.1%, sustaining a second week of gains, while the midcap index also saw a slight uptick. Both U.S. and UK debt concerns and improved retail sales shaped investor sentiment.
Investor sentiment got a boost as the 10-year gilt yield, alongside its U.S. counterpart, eased following a massive tax and spending bill passed by the U.S. House. Retail sales in the UK showed a favorable jump thanks to good weather, indicating consumers might relieve some economic pressure.
Metal miners gained significantly, spurred by higher gold and copper prices, while the travel and leisure sectors also rose, with easyJet notably climbing after analysts upgraded their stock targets. However, Games Workshop saw a dip, attributed to anticipated U.S. tariff impacts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
