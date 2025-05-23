British Stocks Rise: Metal Miners Lead; Retail Sales Boost Sentiment

The Friday trading session saw Britain's primary stock indexes climb, with the FTSE 100 and midcap index both rising by 0.1%. The surge was led by metal mining stocks responding to positive economic data and easing bond yields, countering earlier week pressures from U.S. and UK debt concerns.

Investor sentiment got a boost as the 10-year gilt yield, alongside its U.S. counterpart, eased following a massive tax and spending bill passed by the U.S. House. Retail sales in the UK showed a favorable jump thanks to good weather, indicating consumers might relieve some economic pressure.

Metal miners gained significantly, spurred by higher gold and copper prices, while the travel and leisure sectors also rose, with easyJet notably climbing after analysts upgraded their stock targets. However, Games Workshop saw a dip, attributed to anticipated U.S. tariff impacts.

