Railway Minister Boosts Efficiency at Historic Jamalpur Workshop

On Friday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated a significant project aimed at increasing the wagon periodical overhauling (POH) capacity at the Jamalpur railway workshop in Bihar's Munger district. This move is expected to boost operational efficiency and support regional growth.

Accompanied by Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' and Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Vaishnaw emphasized the importance of advanced technology in making Indian Railways self-reliant. His visit also included a keynote address at the Indian Railways Institute of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (IRIMEE), highlighting the institute's role in grooming future railway officers.

The Jamalpur workshop, dating back to 1862, stands as the first full-fledged workshop in India. Vaishnaw's visit underscores the NDA government's vision for all-round regional development and youth opportunities. His emphasis on self-reliant railway technologies promises a brighter, more efficient future for Indian railways.

