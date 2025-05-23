Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh Lead India's 2024-25 Vehicle Sales
Maharashtra ranked highest in passenger vehicle sales in India, while Uttar Pradesh dominated two-wheeler sales in 2024-25, as per Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers data. Also, Maharashtra led in commercial vehicle sales. Uttar Pradesh took the lead in three-wheelers, with Gujarat and Maharashtra following closely.
Maharashtra has emerged as the leader in passenger vehicle (PV) sales across India for the fiscal year 2024-25, with an impressive 5,06,254 units sold, holding an 11.8% market share.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh solidified its position in the two-wheeler sector, recording 28,43,410 units sold, equal to a substantial 14.5% share of the market. Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu followed, while Gujarat and Karnataka secured the subsequent spots in this segment.
In commercial vehicles, Maharashtra took the lead with 1,34,044 units, claiming a 14% market share. Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat trailed, showcasing significant numbers in this category as well.
