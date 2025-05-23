Pakistan Extends Airspace Ban on Indian Flights
Pakistan has extended its airspace closure to Indian flights until June 24, 2025, following ICAO rules limiting such bans to one month. This decision affects all Indian-registered or operated aircraft, including military flights. The extension comes after New Delhi's recent actions following a terrorist attack.
- Country:
- Pakistan
On Friday, Pakistan announced an extension of its airspace ban on Indian flights until June 24, 2025, according to a Notice to Airmen issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA). This move aligns with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) rules, which stipulate that airspace closures should not exceed one month at a time.
The PAA stated that the ban includes all Indian-registered, operated, owned, or leased aircraft, covering even military planes. Pakistani airspace remains off-limits to Indian airlines or operators, preventing any entry or transit through the region.
This airspace restriction follows Pakistan's initial ban last month, a response to India's actions post-Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which resulted in 26 fatalities. The extension also comes after a recent incident where an Indian pilot's request to avoid turbulence by using Pakistani airspace was denied.
(With inputs from agencies.)
