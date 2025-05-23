Left Menu

Delhi Metro's Early Start: Aiding UPSC Aspirants

Delhi Metro services will start an hour earlier on May 25 on select lines to facilitate UPSC Civil Services exam candidates. The DMRC announced the change to help candidates reach centers on time. The altered schedule affects Pink, Magenta, and Grey lines, with some services starting at 5:50 am.

Updated: 23-05-2025 18:40 IST
Delhi Metro's Early Start: Aiding UPSC Aspirants
  • Country:
  • India

In a move aimed at assisting civil service aspirants, the Delhi Metro has announced an early start of services on certain lines come May 25. This adjustment is set to accommodate candidates appearing for the UPSC Preliminary Examination.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), services will commence at 6 am on the Pink, Magenta, and Grey lines, compared to the usual Sunday start time of 7 am, ensuring candidates make it to their examination venues promptly.

Expressing the DMRC's commitment to aiding exam candidates, Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director of DMRC, confirmed that trains on specific routes like the Pink Line from Majlis Park and Magenta Line from Janakpuri West, among others, will adhere to the revised schedule. Some services will even begin as early as 5:50 am.

(With inputs from agencies.)

