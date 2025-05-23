Skies of Discord: Airspace Restrictions Deepen Indo-Pak Tensions
Pakistan and India have mutually extended airspace restrictions on each other's aircraft, escalating diplomatic tensions post a military conflict. These restrictions will remain in effect until late June. The ongoing discord follows an attack in Indian Kashmir, stoking fears of renewed military hostilities between the nuclear-armed nations.
Pakistan and India have announced extended airspace restrictions affecting each other's aircraft, amid ongoing diplomatic strife following their recent military confrontation. The move, disclosed on Friday, underscores the sustained tensions between the neighboring countries.
According to official statements, Pakistan's Airports Authority has imposed a restriction effective until 4:59 a.m. local time on June 24 (2359 GMT on June 23). This applies to all Indian-registered, operated, owned, or leased aircraft, including military planes. In parallel, India's Civil Aviation Ministry has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), extending similar restrictions on Pakistani aircraft through June 23.
These latest measures prolong restrictions first enacted last month, after a fatal attack on tourists in Indian Kashmir heightened tensions, culminating in the most severe military clash in almost three decades. The antagonistic neighbors had reached a ceasefire agreement on May 10, but the enduring airspace restrictions suggest unresolved conflicts remain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
