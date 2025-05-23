India's Energy Triumph: Fuel Prices Fall Amid Global Surge
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri chaired a crucial meeting highlighting India's achievements in energy affordability and access. Despite global fuel price hikes, India reduced fuel prices through proactive government measures. The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana significantly boosted LPG access, easing the financial burden on consumers and expanding rural infrastructure.
Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, presided over the Consultative Committee meeting of his Ministry in Haryana's Manesar, underscoring India's strides in energy affordability and infrastructure. The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas released a statement detailing the deliberations.
Puri emphasized the proactive steps taken by the government to stabilize fuel prices, expand LPG coverage, and increase refining and distribution capabilities nationwide. He reassured the public of the Ministry's dedication to inclusive, consumer-centric energy policies.
The meeting, attended by Minister of State Suresh Gopi and 27 MPs, provided a platform for robust discussion on fuel affordability, LPG access, regional infrastructure disparities, and energy resilience. Puri credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for navigating geopolitical challenges that allowed India to reduce fuel prices, setting a benchmark globally.
