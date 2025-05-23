India's Energy Triumph: Fuel Prices Fall Amid Global Surge

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, presided over the Consultative Committee meeting of his Ministry in Haryana's Manesar, underscoring India's strides in energy affordability and infrastructure. The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas released a statement detailing the deliberations.

Puri emphasized the proactive steps taken by the government to stabilize fuel prices, expand LPG coverage, and increase refining and distribution capabilities nationwide. He reassured the public of the Ministry's dedication to inclusive, consumer-centric energy policies.

The meeting, attended by Minister of State Suresh Gopi and 27 MPs, provided a platform for robust discussion on fuel affordability, LPG access, regional infrastructure disparities, and energy resilience. Puri credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for navigating geopolitical challenges that allowed India to reduce fuel prices, setting a benchmark globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)