Delhi Unveils Festival LPG Cylinder Scheme and 'Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana'

In a bid to fulfill its electoral promises, the BJP government in Delhi has rolled out a new scheme to provide two complimentary LPG cylinders to ration card holders during the festivals of Holi and Diwali. The initiative aims to alleviate financial burden for families during festive times.

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the scheme, where Rs 853—the cost of one LPG cylinder—will be credited directly to the account of the head of every ration card holding family via direct benefit transfer. This assurance extends to households with PNG connections.

In addition, the government launched 'Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana', an incentive scheme set to replace the Ladli scheme. Under this program, Rs 61,000 will be invested in stages for eligible girls, amounting to over Rs 1 lakh by age 21, conditional on educational achievements.

