Gaza in Crisis: UN Urges More Humanitarian Aid

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres raised concerns about the limited amount of aid authorized by Israel to enter Gaza, likening it to a 'teaspoon of aid when a flood of assistance is required.'

Guterres highlighted the dire need for rapid, reliable, and sustained humanitarian aid to prevent additional deaths and warned about the potential severe long-term consequences on the entire Gaza population.

Speaking to reporters, Guterres underscored the critical necessity for improved aid access to address the escalating humanitarian crisis in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)