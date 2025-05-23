Gaza in Crisis: UN Urges More Humanitarian Aid
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticized the limited aid authorized by Israel for Gaza, describing it as inadequate. He emphasized the urgent need for consistent and safe humanitarian access to prevent further casualties and long-term impacts on the population.
Updated: 23-05-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:05 IST
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres raised concerns about the limited amount of aid authorized by Israel to enter Gaza, likening it to a 'teaspoon of aid when a flood of assistance is required.'
Guterres highlighted the dire need for rapid, reliable, and sustained humanitarian aid to prevent additional deaths and warned about the potential severe long-term consequences on the entire Gaza population.
Speaking to reporters, Guterres underscored the critical necessity for improved aid access to address the escalating humanitarian crisis in the region.
