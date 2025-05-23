Left Menu

Gaza in Crisis: UN Urges More Humanitarian Aid

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticized the limited aid authorized by Israel for Gaza, describing it as inadequate. He emphasized the urgent need for consistent and safe humanitarian access to prevent further casualties and long-term impacts on the population.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-05-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:05 IST
Gaza in Crisis: UN Urges More Humanitarian Aid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres raised concerns about the limited amount of aid authorized by Israel to enter Gaza, likening it to a 'teaspoon of aid when a flood of assistance is required.'

Guterres highlighted the dire need for rapid, reliable, and sustained humanitarian aid to prevent additional deaths and warned about the potential severe long-term consequences on the entire Gaza population.

Speaking to reporters, Guterres underscored the critical necessity for improved aid access to address the escalating humanitarian crisis in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025