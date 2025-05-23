Left Menu

US-China EUV Lithography Equipment Trade Tensions

The restriction on the sale of extreme ultraviolet lithography equipment to China is highlighted as the most crucial export control in the semiconductor sector by the US government, stated by AI and crypto czar David Sacks. This policy began during the Trump administration and remains a priority.

The sale of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment to China has been identified as a critical point of tension in the technology trade arena. The restriction is deemed the 'single most important export control' by the US government in the semiconductor domain, as articulated by AI and crypto strategist David Sacks.

The stewardship of this policy began under the first Trump administration. Sacks re-emphasized its continued importance in a statement made on the social media platform, X, on Friday.

The US stance signifies a broader strategy to maintain technological advantages over rival powers. The continuation of this policy reflects ongoing geopolitical dimensions in trade and technology sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

