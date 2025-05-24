IMF Evaluates Pakistan's Fiscal Path Ahead

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced that it expects to conduct its next funding review for Pakistan in the second half of 2025. The organization stated that ongoing discussions with Pakistani authorities are focused on finalizing terms for the 2026 financial year budget.

A primary goal remains anchoring inflation within the central bank's medium-term target range of 5 to 7 percent, the statement revealed. This initiative is coupled with Pakistan reaffirming its dedication to fiscal consolidation.

Pakistani leaders have committed to achieving a primary surplus of 1.6 percent of the GDP by fiscal year 2026, demonstrating their commitment to economic stability amid challenging times.

