Venus Remedies Renews GMP Certification in Ukraine, Boosting Global Expansion

Venus Remedies, a leading pharmaceutical company, announced the successful renewal of its good manufacturing practices (GMP) certification from Ukraine's State Service on Medicines and Drugs Control (SMDC) on Saturday.

The certification covers the company's Unit-II manufacturing facility in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, which produces cephalosporin, non-cephalosporin (carbapenem), and oncology parenteral products, including liquid and lyophilized injections.

With this renewed certification, Venus Remedies strengthens its position in the Ukrainian market and opens doors to the wider Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation Scheme (PIC/S) markets, amplifying their international growth prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)