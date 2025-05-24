Left Menu

Venus Remedies Renews GMP Certification in Ukraine, Boosting Global Expansion

Venus Remedies has successfully renewed its GMP certification from Ukraine's SMDC, covering its Baddi manufacturing facility. This certification strengthens their presence in Ukraine and aids penetration into PIC/S markets. Ukraine's pharmaceutical market is projected to grow, driven by generics and oncology demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-05-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 10:39 IST
Venus Remedies, a leading pharmaceutical company, announced the successful renewal of its good manufacturing practices (GMP) certification from Ukraine's State Service on Medicines and Drugs Control (SMDC) on Saturday.

The certification covers the company's Unit-II manufacturing facility in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, which produces cephalosporin, non-cephalosporin (carbapenem), and oncology parenteral products, including liquid and lyophilized injections.

With this renewed certification, Venus Remedies strengthens its position in the Ukrainian market and opens doors to the wider Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation Scheme (PIC/S) markets, amplifying their international growth prospects.

