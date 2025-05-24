Left Menu

Indonesia Unveils Economic Stimulus to Propel Growth

Indonesia is set to announce economic stimulus measures on June 5, aimed at boosting consumer purchasing power and elevating economic growth to 5% this quarter. These measures include electricity discounts, food handouts, and reduced transportation rates, strategically timed before the upcoming school holiday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 11:55 IST
Indonesia Unveils Economic Stimulus to Propel Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On June 5, Indonesia will unveil new economic stimulus measures intended to rejuvenate economic activity and enhance consumer purchasing power as the nation aims for a 5% growth rate this quarter, according to the Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Chief Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto emphasized that the programs are crafted to spur growth by increasing consumption, with a strategic launch just before the school holiday to maximize impact. During the first quarter, Southeast Asia's largest economy grew 4.87% compared to the previous year, marking its weakest performance in over three years.

The ministry continues to determine the stimulus package's overall size, which aims to amplify growth in the second and third quarters. Noteworthy incentives include a 50% discount on electricity bills for millions of households, food handouts for low-income families, and various discounts aimed at bolstering tourism and transportation sectors during the holiday season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025