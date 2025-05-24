Left Menu

MAHE and BPL Medical Forge Pioneering Partnership to Boost Healthcare Innovation

Manipal Academy of Higher Education partners with BPL Medical Technologies in a milestone collaboration to enhance medical device innovation. The MoU aims to bridge academia-industry gap, develop affordable healthcare solutions, and provide hands-on training for students while emphasizing a 'Make in India' vision for emerging markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manipal (Karnataka) | Updated: 24-05-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 14:10 IST
MAHE and BPL Medical Forge Pioneering Partnership to Boost Healthcare Innovation
Strategic Partnership between MAHE and BPL for Healthcare Innovation Drive. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move, the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has sealed a strategic partnership with BPL Medical Technologies Private Limited to drive innovation in the medical device sector. This landmark collaboration was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aiming to blend academic prowess with industry expertise, a significant stride towards making healthcare solutions more accessible and affordable.

The signing ceremony, pivotal to MAHE's 'Year of Excellence in Industry-Academia Collaboration' initiative, witnessed key stakeholders including Dr. Giridhar P. Kini, Registrar at MAHE, and Mr. Guruswamy Krishnamurthy, CEO of BPL Medical Technologies, uniting to advocate for innovation. This alliance pledges to develop cost-effective, clinically validated devices suitable for both Indian and global markets, revolutionizing the landscape of healthcare technology.

Underpinning the collaboration is a shared vision to advance healthcare technology. The partnership aims to bring academic research closer to industrial application, fostering the development of medical devices tailored for emerging markets. Additionally, it seeks to provide students and researchers at MAHE with hands-on industry exposure, contributing significantly to the 'Make in India' initiative. With an emphasis on indigenous design and commercialization, the effort promises to reduce dependency on imports, bolstering India's position in the global healthcare sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025