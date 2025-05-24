MAHE and BPL Medical Forge Pioneering Partnership to Boost Healthcare Innovation

In a groundbreaking move, the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has sealed a strategic partnership with BPL Medical Technologies Private Limited to drive innovation in the medical device sector. This landmark collaboration was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aiming to blend academic prowess with industry expertise, a significant stride towards making healthcare solutions more accessible and affordable.

The signing ceremony, pivotal to MAHE's 'Year of Excellence in Industry-Academia Collaboration' initiative, witnessed key stakeholders including Dr. Giridhar P. Kini, Registrar at MAHE, and Mr. Guruswamy Krishnamurthy, CEO of BPL Medical Technologies, uniting to advocate for innovation. This alliance pledges to develop cost-effective, clinically validated devices suitable for both Indian and global markets, revolutionizing the landscape of healthcare technology.

Underpinning the collaboration is a shared vision to advance healthcare technology. The partnership aims to bring academic research closer to industrial application, fostering the development of medical devices tailored for emerging markets. Additionally, it seeks to provide students and researchers at MAHE with hands-on industry exposure, contributing significantly to the 'Make in India' initiative. With an emphasis on indigenous design and commercialization, the effort promises to reduce dependency on imports, bolstering India's position in the global healthcare sector.

