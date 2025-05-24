Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Cyclist Fatally Hit by Speeding Truck in Uttar Pradesh

A tragic incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district where a cyclist, Tilku Chauhan, died after being run over by a speeding truck. The incident took place near Chittampur village on the Mughalsarai-Panchvati road, and the truck driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle.

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district, a man lost his life after being hit by a speeding truck on Saturday. According to the police, the victim, identified as Tilku Chauhan, was on his bicycle when the accident occurred.

Mughalsarai SHO Gagan Raj Singh reported that the 35-year-old labourer was struck by a sand-laden truck traveling from the opposite direction around 12:30 PM. The collision took place on the Mughalsarai-Panchvati road near Chittampur village. Chauhan was thrown off his bicycle and tragically run over by the vehicle.

Following the accident, the truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. Authorities have since seized the truck and are searching for the driver as part of ongoing investigations.

