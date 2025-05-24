Left Menu

Gujarat's Support Surge: Special Package Brightens Prospects for Diamond Industry

The Gujarat government has introduced a special package to aid the struggling diamond industry by covering workers' children's school fees and offering interest subsidies on capital for polishing units. Announced in Surat, the package aims to provide financial relief amidst international economic challenges affecting the diamond market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 24-05-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 19:41 IST
Gujarat's Support Surge: Special Package Brightens Prospects for Diamond Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat government has unveiled a special package aimed at revitalizing the diamond industry, offering to cover school fees for workers' children and provide interest subsidies on capital for polishing units.

Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, announced the initiative in Surat, widely known as the 'Diamond City,' where a significant portion of the world's diamonds are processed. The package responds to the downturn in the industry due to global market conditions.

In addition to covering school fees, the package includes an electricity duty exemption for a year, and an interest subsidy over three years for capital investments in polishing units.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025