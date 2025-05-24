Left Menu

Maharashtra's Ambitious EV Leap: A Vision for 2030

Maharashtra's new EV policy targets 30% electric vehicle use by 2030, with incentives including toll waivers and tax exemptions. The policy mandates EV charging facilities in new buildings and aims to reduce emissions significantly. It also supports R&D and infrastructure development for a sustainable transport future.

  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has unveiled a forward-thinking electric vehicle (EV) policy aiming for 30% EV adoption by 2030. This strategic initiative offers a slew of incentives including toll exemptions and mandates EV charging facilities in new residential buildings to support this transition, authorities announced Saturday.

In a bid to transform Maharashtra into a premier destination for EVs, the policy, effective April 2025 to March 2030, promises robust incentives. These include up to Rs 2 lakh for electric transport vehicles and Rs 20 lakh for buses. Additionally, EVs registered during this period will enjoy complete waiver on Motor Vehicle Tax and registration renewal fees.

The state's efforts extend to reducing emissions, with a goal of cutting 325 tonnes of PM 2.5 and 1,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases. Emphasis is placed on expanding charging infrastructure along highways and in government buildings, alongside promoting innovation through a dedicated Rs 15 crore fund for R&D in EV-related technologies.

