Left Menu

Forging Stronger Ties: China and Indonesia Boost Economic Partnership Amid Global Challenges

Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto met to enhance bilateral trade and investment amid global trade tensions. Their discussions focused on economic collaboration and infrastructure projects, emphasizing Indonesia's role in China's Belt and Road Initiative. Both leaders highlighted the importance of dialogue and cooperation in overcoming challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 25-05-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 09:34 IST
Forging Stronger Ties: China and Indonesia Boost Economic Partnership Amid Global Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived in Jakarta to discuss trade and investment with Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto amidst a challenging global economic climate. This marks the first overseas visit of the year for Li, who seeks to strengthen economic ties with Southeast Asia's largest economy.

During his visit, Li highlighted China's economic resilience and urged for solidarity among Global South countries. He commemorated the anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement held in Bandung, emphasizing the need for dialogue and cooperation in today's international landscape.

Subianto expressed gratitude for China's involvement in Indonesia's economy and invited further investments. He highlighted the flourishing two-way trade, illustrating China's continued role as Indonesia's largest trading partner. Their cooperation has notably advanced projects under the Belt and Road Initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025