Forging Stronger Ties: China and Indonesia Boost Economic Partnership Amid Global Challenges

Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived in Jakarta to discuss trade and investment with Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto amidst a challenging global economic climate. This marks the first overseas visit of the year for Li, who seeks to strengthen economic ties with Southeast Asia's largest economy.

During his visit, Li highlighted China's economic resilience and urged for solidarity among Global South countries. He commemorated the anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement held in Bandung, emphasizing the need for dialogue and cooperation in today's international landscape.

Subianto expressed gratitude for China's involvement in Indonesia's economy and invited further investments. He highlighted the flourishing two-way trade, illustrating China's continued role as Indonesia's largest trading partner. Their cooperation has notably advanced projects under the Belt and Road Initiative.

