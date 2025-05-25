Tragedy on the Slopes: Five Skiers Found Dead Near Swiss Mountain
Five skiers were found dead near Switzerland's Rimpfischhorn mountain. Rescue workers discovered the bodies following a report of abandoned skis. The identities remain unconfirmed and investigations continue into the tragedy, which occurred at high altitude near the Swiss-Italian border.
Five skiers have been found dead in the vicinity of Switzerland's Rimpfischhorn mountain, authorities confirmed on Sunday. The tragic discovery was made after rescue services responded to a report of abandoned skis at an elevation of about 4,000 meters.
Upon searching the area by air and ground near the Adlergletscher glacier, rescue teams discovered the bodies. The site is located in southwest Switzerland, close to the northern Italian border.
As of now, the identities of the victims have not been officially verified. The local prosecutors' office has initiated further investigations to uncover details surrounding the incident.
