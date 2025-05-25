Left Menu

Storm Forces Partial Collapse at Delhi's Busy Terminal 1

A partial collapse of the canopy at Delhi airport's Terminal 1 occurred due to heavy rains and strong winds. Despite the structural failure, the airport operator assures no significant impact on other terminal sections. Operations swiftly resumed with minimal disruptions, and safety measures were promptly enforced.

Storm Forces Partial Collapse at Delhi's Busy Terminal 1
Heavy rains and strong winds on Sunday morning led to the partial collapse of the canopy at Terminal 1 (T1) of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, according to sources. Despite the incident, the airport's operators ensured quick restoration of normal operations with minimal disruptions.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) stated that the canopy's external tensile fabric adjusted naturally to extreme weather conditions, preventing further issues and aiding water dispersal. Fortunately, the structural integrity of the terminal remained unaffected.

The extreme weather resulted in 49 flights being diverted, yet the airport safely continued handling its daily operations of approximately 1,300 flight movements. The event is a reminder of a similar canopy collapse last year which resulted in casualties.

