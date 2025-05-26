Left Menu

U.S. Steel Partnership with Nippon Secures American Control

The United States will maintain control over U.S. Steel in its new deal with Japan's Nippon Steel, involving a $14 billion investment. The move aims to form the world's third-largest steel producer while securing U.S. jobs and addressing investor expectations over ownership changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 08:17 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 08:17 IST
U.S. Steel Partnership with Nippon Secures American Control
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump announced that the United States would retain control over U.S. Steel following a significant partnership with Japanese firm Nippon Steel. The deal, highlighted on Friday, involves a substantial $14 billion investment into U.S. operations, including a new steel mill worth up to $4 billion.

Trump assured control by the U.S. was central to the agreement, emphasizing that the merger necessitated political support due to ownership concerns. Speaking from his New Jersey golf club, he underscored that while Nippon would have partial ownership, ultimate control remains American.

The partnership is set to establish the third-largest steel producer globally, following China's Baowu Steel and Luxembourg's ArcelorMittal. As investors await a transition from public trading to cash payouts, the deal is closely watched due to its implications for jobs in Pennsylvania, U.S. Steel's home base.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025