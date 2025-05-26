U.S. Steel Partnership with Nippon Secures American Control

President Donald Trump announced that the United States would retain control over U.S. Steel following a significant partnership with Japanese firm Nippon Steel. The deal, highlighted on Friday, involves a substantial $14 billion investment into U.S. operations, including a new steel mill worth up to $4 billion.

Trump assured control by the U.S. was central to the agreement, emphasizing that the merger necessitated political support due to ownership concerns. Speaking from his New Jersey golf club, he underscored that while Nippon would have partial ownership, ultimate control remains American.

The partnership is set to establish the third-largest steel producer globally, following China's Baowu Steel and Luxembourg's ArcelorMittal. As investors await a transition from public trading to cash payouts, the deal is closely watched due to its implications for jobs in Pennsylvania, U.S. Steel's home base.