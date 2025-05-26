U.S. Steel Partnership with Nippon Secures American Control
The United States will maintain control over U.S. Steel in its new deal with Japan's Nippon Steel, involving a $14 billion investment. The move aims to form the world's third-largest steel producer while securing U.S. jobs and addressing investor expectations over ownership changes.
President Donald Trump announced that the United States would retain control over U.S. Steel following a significant partnership with Japanese firm Nippon Steel. The deal, highlighted on Friday, involves a substantial $14 billion investment into U.S. operations, including a new steel mill worth up to $4 billion.
Trump assured control by the U.S. was central to the agreement, emphasizing that the merger necessitated political support due to ownership concerns. Speaking from his New Jersey golf club, he underscored that while Nippon would have partial ownership, ultimate control remains American.
The partnership is set to establish the third-largest steel producer globally, following China's Baowu Steel and Luxembourg's ArcelorMittal. As investors await a transition from public trading to cash payouts, the deal is closely watched due to its implications for jobs in Pennsylvania, U.S. Steel's home base.
