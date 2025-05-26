Left Menu

Oriental Trimex's Turnaround: From Loss to Profit with New Mining Lease

Oriental Trimex, a natural marble importer and processor, reported a net profit of Rs 8.53 crore for the financial year ending March 2025, emerging from a loss in the previous year. The company secured a 30-year lease for a black granite mine in Odisha, projecting significant revenue from this venture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:11 IST
Oriental Trimex, a leader in natural marble import and processing, on Monday declared a significant turnaround by reporting profitability for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, owing to robust revenue growth.

The company's net profit reached Rs 8.53 crore in the 2024-25 financial year, a remarkable recovery from a Rs 6.48 crore loss in 2023-24. Additionally, their revenue from operations escalated impressively to Rs 21.02 crore, a substantial rise from Rs 3.64 crore the previous year.

Further bolstering its financial turnaround, Oriental Trimex secured a 30-year lease for a prestigious black granite mine in Odisha, projected to contribute Rs 10-15 crore annually. The lease covers nearly 5 hectares in Malkangiri District, with operations set to begin soon, reinforcing the company's optimistic outlook.

