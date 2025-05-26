Government Restores RoDTEP Benefits to Promote Indian Exporters

In a significant move to bolster India's export sector, the government announced the restoration of RoDTEP benefits for special economic zones (SEZs) and export-oriented units, effective June 1, 2025. This decision comes as a response to the growing demand from industry stakeholders for parity in export promotion benefits.

RoDTEP, which stands for Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products, ensures the refunding of central and state taxes on inputs. Current rates for these reimbursements range from 0.3% to 4.3%. This move is expected to bolster the global competitiveness of Indian exporters navigating challenging international market conditions.

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations has expressed support for the government's decision, viewing it as crucial for maintaining a level playing field and enhancing the price competitiveness of Indian exports. As India's exports continue to rise, this development could potentially boost the country's share in global trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)